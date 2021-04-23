Nutrition Center application service reopens

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met in special session on April 17, 2021 to approve an easement between the County and the El Paso Electric Company in order to allow the placement of needed utility poles at the airport.

Pat Munoz, Nutrition Center Director, requested and received authorization to hire a temporary worker to fill in during employee absences. She noted that the Rio Grande Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has not indicated when the center will open for dining, but that they have opened up the taking of new applications for service which had been suspended during COVID-19. Munoz also reported that she had sent out information to all clients regarding the requirements of the nutrition program. She noted that the Older Americans Act nutrition program along with the AAA provide grants to help support nutrition services. AAA must ensure that a service provider, like the Nutrition Center, complies with the Older Americans Act relating to compliance with current dietary guidelines for Americans. Munoz provided sample menus showing the portion sizes that must be provided for each client, said menus approved by a registered dietician. Munoz noted that these programs allow the local Nutrition Center to provide health-promoting meals to the elderly in Culberson County. Senior citizens aged 60+ may sign up for this service. More information may be obtained from the Nutrition Center by calling 432.283.2400.

The Court then heard a report from the grant administrator regarding the Food Pantry, noting that the bonds are in place and the preconstruction conference has been held in preparation of the start of construction.

In other County business, the Court also:

Heard reports on various County Projects.

Discussed issues with the Courthouse phone system.