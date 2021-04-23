Hospital vaccinates 1600 for COVID in Van Horn

Source: Texas DSHS data

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on April 14, 2021. Judy Blazek, Project Manager, updated the Board on the parking lot/façade improvements project, noting that final punch inspection is scheduled for April 20. The Board approved the restriping of the parking lots for the hospital wing. The next phase of the hospital improvements is the landscaping and window replacement. The open house for the clinic/façade/parking lot projects will be planned to occur during Jubilee 2021. The Board then discussed the next major construction projects which will be the new helipad and EMS facility.

Hospital Administrator Rick Gray briefed the Board on the Culberson Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 reporting that approximately 1600 doses (both first and second) of the vaccine have been administered with another 316 first doses administered at a clinic at Fire Med Training Services facility. He noted that the visitation restrictions have been relaxed at the Hospital and Clinic to require only self-check temperatures and facemasks. He also noted that the Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been paused due to concerns over blood clots.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda.

Approved the depository bid with Pecos County State Bank.

Authorized disposition of surplus/obsolete office furniture.

Renewed the District’s D&O Liability Insurance.

Approved a tax resale bid as submitted by the Culberson County Appraisal District.