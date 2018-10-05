Manuela Mendoz

Manuela Estrada Mendoza passed away peacefully at the age of 82 years on September 26, 2018 to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. Manuela was born to Amador Estrada and Seferina (Tavarezs) Estrada on August 24, 1936 in Presidio, Texas.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was led by Lalo Sanchez on Friday, September 28, 2018, at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant. Burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Michael Nino, Rene Mendoza, Jr., Manuel Molinar, Carlos Mendoza, Jr., Rolando Hernandez, and Alfredo Covos.

Manuela was born and raised on a ranch in Presidio, Texas, where she loved riding horses. On January 25, 1959, she met and married the love of her life Victor Efren Mendoza, and moved to Van Horn, spending her remaining years in Van Horn with Victor and her family.

Manuela enjoyed visiting her sisters, family, and crocheting for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved singing, cooking (especially her amazing chile verde, that she made with love.) Manuela was a Guadalupana at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, in which she loved attending Mass on Sundays.

Those preceding Manuela in death are: her son Cesar Mendoza, and her beloved parents.

Manuela will be lovingly remembered by: her husband of 59 years Victor Efren Mendoza; three sons Victor Mendoza, Javier Mendoza, and Rene Mendoza; one brother, three sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Manuela was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas. Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com