Manuela C. Espinoza, 96 of Van Horn, passed away peacefully at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas on Monday, October 1, 2018 with her family by her side.

“Wela” was born on April 22, 1922 in Fort Hancock, Texas to Porfilio Calderon and Eustacia (Flores) Calderon. She graduated from high school and received an International Teacher Certificate.

“Wela” worked for many years as a primary school teacher in Mexico, later she moved to El Paso, and later to California to live with her family. Upon retirement from Del Monte in California, she moved back to El Paso and then to Van Horn to assist her grandchildren with taking care of her great grandchildren. She loved to make them her special hamburgers, as well as working in various restaurants and cafes in Van Horn.

“Wela” was never more at home than when she would just sit quietly with her family and enjoy her favorite television show or listing to music. She would give the greatest advice to all. When giving advice, her favorite saying was “Don’t worry so much, and you will last longer.” Her favorite treats to eat were Little Debbie snack cakes.

“Wela” was predeceased in death by her parents, Porfilio Calderon, and Anastacia (Flores) Calderon, her grandson Edwardo Wayne Espinoza, her great-great granddaughter Kristi Velez, her siblings Prima Jimenez, Julia Renteria, Miguel Gonzalez, Pablo Calderon and her husband Jesus Espinoza.

Those left to honor and cherish the life of “Wela” are: one son Oscar Espinoza of Van Horn; one daughter Maria Luisa Garcia of Odessa; three granddaughters Betty Velez of Van Horn, Nancy Renteria of Odessa, and Sonia Duran of Odessa; one grandson Oscar Espinoza, Jr. of Van Horn; one sister Elisa Dias of Van Horn; great grandchildren Jessica Espinoza, Oscar Espinoza, III, Tomas Espinoza, Rafael Velez, Jr., Jennifer Velez, Matthew Velez, Krystal Renteria, Clarissa Renteria, Kayla Renteria, Diedrick Campos, DeAndra Campos; great great grandchildren Roman Borrego, Jesleyn Borrego, Jaziel Velez, Ysela Velez, Jordon Sansom, Amijah Cooper, and Luciana Espinoza

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was prayed on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant, burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Okie Espinoza, III, Tomas Espinoza, Roman Borrego, Diedrick Campos, Michael Urias, Mario Renteria, Samuel Badillo, and Portfilio Badillo. Honorary pallbearers were: Rafael Velez, and Matthew Velez.

The Espinoza family entrusted Heritage Funeral Home with services.

