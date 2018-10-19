Committee to oversee furnishing of new campus

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session Monday. The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Manager Manuel Quinones. He noted that the project is still on schedule for the April 25, 2019 completion date which could still be hampered by bad-weather days. He reported that the mechanical and electrical systems are progressing in all areas. The footings for the concession area have been started. In the educational and office spaces, the exterior and interior metal framing, roofing, and plumbing are underway as well. Drywall has been started in the elementary wing since the roofing has been completed there.

The Trustees then held a lengthy discussion on the acquisition of the new furniture, equipment and technology equipment for the new campus as well as the disposition of the old items. Superintendent Ken Baugh reported that there is $820,000 budgeted for the furniture and equipment plus $350,000 for technology. Baugh noted that the current purchasing limit for the Superintendent is $10K set by Board Policy. He also reported that he will be using a committee process to determine the specifications for the furniture and equipment then advertise for bids or obtain the items from a purchasing cooperative which has already completed the bid process. Baugh stated that the biggest concern is the lead time required before delivery, noting that companies often require a three to six month lead time before shipment. Baugh anticipates that the move-in will begin in June 2019 to be ready for the 2019-2020 school year. Board Member Eddie Seyffert requested that the Board be presented with a purchasing plan for the proposed expenditures. This will ensure Board oversight of the expenditure of the bond funds. The Trustees finally agreed to increase the purchasing limit of the Superintendent to $25K with the Supt. to provide periodic updates on the expenditures to the Board between meetings and to meet more frequently as needed during the acquisition process. Baugh will also provide a plan for the disposition of the old equipment and furniture focusing on possible donations to local nonprofits and to a school system in Mexico.

The Trustees then approved a contract with Pam Baugh to serve as a part-time school nurse. Supt. Baugh noted that the job was posted and that the District only received one qualified applicant…his wife. Mrs. Baugh went through the committee interview process before being recommended to the Board.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell reported on the activities of his department. He informed the Board that the annual Basketball tournament is scheduled for December 6-8, noting that he is reaching out to local businesses to help fund the hospitality room for visiting teams. The Board discussed the use of CCAISD facilities. Although the District would be amenable to some public use of the facilities, there have been prior instances of misuse that led the District to limit access. Tyrrell emphatically stated that he is not supportive of open access to the athletic facilities but that he does not object to monitored use at limited times, such as yoga classes or walking clubs. The Trustees agreed to develop a plan for limited use of the track for walking/running to see how it works out. Trustees also discussed the feasibility of developing a walking track around District property after the K-12 campus construction is completed.

Principal Charles Gonzalez reported that enrollment stands at 382. Gonzalez informed the Board that he has filed his first truancy case involving unexcused absences. Gonzalez also reported that about 30 persons attended the Border RAC “Stop the Bleed” training that was provided free in cooperation with the Culberson Hospital. He also noted that “Safety on Wheels” (bikes, skates, scooters) would be provided in November, probably the Monday after Thanksgiving holidays.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

• Held an executive session with no action taken.

• Approved access to accounts at Pecos County State Bank by a representative of Region 18.

• Approved advertising for bids for fuel for 2018-2019.

• Approved consent items.