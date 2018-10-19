Hospital District receives updates on staffing and facilities

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on October 10. Jared Chanski, Executive Vice-President for Preferred Management Corporation, introduced the Board to Garry Crain who will be serving as interim hospital administrator. Crain will be charged with overseeing the move to the new clinic facility, presenting a “move-in” plan to the Board. The final piece of the puzzle is the installation of the new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone system which is scheduled to be installed the week of October 22. After this work is completed, the clinic staff can begin their phased relocation plan. Crain noted that he only expects the clinic to be closed for one half day to complete the move. The public will be advised in advance as to when this will occur.

Chanski followed this introduction with the news that Preferred has already contracted with Rick Gray to begin duties as the hospital administrator in mid-November. Gray hails from Monahans, and is currently working as the Director of Operations at a hospital in Espanola, NM. Chanski also reported that Preferred has contracted with Dr. David Cummings to begin a three-year service commitment with Culberson Hospital beginning September 2019. Cummings attended medical school in El Paso and is familiar with the far West Texas area.

The Board discussed the need for expanded EMS services in northern Culberson County to handle the increased development in the area. Becky Brewster, CFO, reported that she had talked with a representative from Occupational Health and Safety International (OHSI), noting that they have a facility in Mentone, TX. This facility is funded through membership in a consortium comprised of various oil companies. OHSI provides rapid response medics to stabilize patients and bring them to the facility which is basically a mini-ER with X-ray and some labs plus ground ambulances. The Board discussed the feasibility of a joint venture with OHSI, the District, and the oil companies to develop a similar facility in Culberson County.

• In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

• Approved the consent agenda.

• Approved the 2018 Tax Roll for Collection with a levy of $2,939,773.53.

• Authorized routine payments for FY 2018-2019 as budgeted.