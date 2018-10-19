Faith- 10/18/18

From One Generation to Another

By Pastor Donald Parker

Throughout the Bible we can find Scripture that remind us of our responsibility to share with the next generation the ways of the Lord. As Christians we should live our lives in a way that demonstrates our faith in Jesus Christ. As Christians we are to be godly examples for the next generation.

Psalm 78:1-7 says, “My people, hear my instruction; listen to the words from my mouth. I will declare wise sayings; I will speak mysteries from the past – things we have heard and known and that our fathers have passed down to us. We will not hide them from their children, but will tell a future generation the praiseworthy acts of the Lord, his might, and the wondrous works he has performed. He established a testimony in Jacob and set up a law in Israel, which he commanded our fathers to teach to their children so that a future generation – children yet to be born – might know. They were to rise and tell their children so that they might put their confidence in God and not forget God’s works, but keep his commands.”

Also, Deuteronomy 6:5-7, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” In these two verses, we can clearly see our instructions from God to teach, train and encourage the next generation the ways of the Lord.

In the Book of Titus, Paul writes to Titus, a young pastor and gives him instructions to teach to the people in the church; about how they should behave in church and live their lives everyday. Paul has Titus address the older men of the church, the older women, the younger women and the younger men. In each people group, Paul gives a set of instructions for them to follow and teach to the next generation. These same instructions, these same behaviors are to be practiced by Christians today regardless of age in an effort to live godly lives.

Paul says in chapter 2, “You, however must teach what is appropriate to sound doctrine. Teach the older men to be temperate, worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love and in endurance. Likewise, teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good. Then they can urge the younger women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled and pure, to be busy at home, to be kind, and to be subject to their husbands, so that no one will malign the word of God. Similarly, encourage the younger men to be self-controlled. In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned, so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us.”

Our responsibility as Christians is very clear; we are to live our lives everyday of the week in a way that lines up with our faith in Jesus Christ, “so that no one will malign the word of God.” Then, teach, train and encourage the next generation, “so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us.” Our lives as Christians are to be a reflection of Jesus Christ living within us. Our words, actions, attitudes, and motives must be different from the world around us, so that it brings honor to God. What area in your life do you need help in? Jesus Christ stands ready and willing to help you. He’s just waiting for you to call on Him.

If you desire to know more about how to become a Christian, join us Sunday mornings at 11am at First Baptist Church Van Horn; A Place to Belong. You can also view this series of sermons on-line at fbcvanhorn.com.