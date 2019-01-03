26th Annual Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament winners

The 26th Annual Trans Pecos Big Buck Tournament came to an end recently with the following results of 116 entries:
North I-10:
1st- Don Herald
2nd- David Dutton
3rd- Sammy Tamporello
South I-10:
1st- Derek McElroy
2nd-Robert Arbuckle
3rd- Royce Herbort
Heaviest Dressed:
1st- Daniel Huband
2nd- Preston Sample
3rd- Cole Nicodemus
Most Points:
1st- Shyiem Menefield
2nd- Randy Cockrell
3rd- Jody Erwin
Greatest Spread:
1st- David Erfort
2nd- Brett Weems
3rd- Matt Hanson
Youth:
1st- Hud Price
2nd- Jackson Sones
3rd- Andrew Aguirre
Javelina:
1st- Kelly Shipp
2nd- TJ Shipp
Aoudad:
1st- James Sliva
2nd- Craig Lusford
3rd- Edgar Erwin