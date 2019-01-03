26th Annual Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament winners

The 26th Annual Trans Pecos Big Buck Tournament came to an end recently with the following results of 116 entries:

North I-10:

1st- Don Herald

2nd- David Dutton

3rd- Sammy Tamporello

South I-10:

1st- Derek McElroy

2nd-Robert Arbuckle

3rd- Royce Herbort

Heaviest Dressed:

1st- Daniel Huband

2nd- Preston Sample

3rd- Cole Nicodemus

Most Points:

1st- Shyiem Menefield

2nd- Randy Cockrell

3rd- Jody Erwin

Greatest Spread:

1st- David Erfort

2nd- Brett Weems

3rd- Matt Hanson

Youth:

1st- Hud Price

2nd- Jackson Sones

3rd- Andrew Aguirre

Javelina:

1st- Kelly Shipp

2nd- TJ Shipp

Aoudad:

1st- James Sliva

2nd- Craig Lusford

3rd- Edgar Erwin