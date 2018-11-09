Annual Big Buck tournament around the corner

By Amber Carroll, Agri-Life Extension Agent

As we come up on deer season, the Town of Van Horn, in conjunction with the Culberson County Agri-Life Extension Service, will be hosting the 26th Annual Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament November 23 through December 10. Far West Texas is noted for its trophy mule deer bucks. Hunters flock to our area from across the country in search of the elusive deer. The Big Buck Tournament highlights and identifies the best of the best in mule deer in the Trans Pecos. The objectives of the contest are to bring recognition of the excellent mule deer resources in the Trans-Pecos Region, to provide supplemental income through hunting to the ranching sector, to inform and educate the public on wildlife management, and to continue to increase the hunting heritage and traditions associated with the Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament. The event will be set-up at the Van Horn Convention Center the day after Thanksgiving and will remain open for half a day after the season ends. Entries can be mailed into The TPBBT, P.O. Box 488, Van Horn, TX 79855. You may call us at any time to verify your entry has been received. Entry and fee MUST be received in the TPBBT Convention Center office BEFORE the deer is shot. Cold storage will be available if anyone needs to store their deer.

The tournament is solely dependent on volunteers, sponsors, and entrants. Your entries and any donations are greatly needed and appreciated. All donors will have a banner displayed on our sponsor wall at the tournament headquarters. Everyone is welcome to come by the Convention Center headquarters to see the leaderboards and tremendous mule deer displays.

Prior to the tournament if you have any questions or need additional information, please call headquarters at (432) 283-2682 or call Amber Carroll, (915)637-2121 or email [email protected] or Janice Robb, (432)266-2266 or email [email protected]