New Van Horn Rural Health Clinic opens

Submitted by Judy Blazek

The new and long-awaited Van Horn Rural Health Clinic opened for patients on Monday, November 5.

Located in the south wing of Culberson Hospital, the new clinic features a large and comfortable waiting room, 8 exam and 2 procedure rooms, a laboratory and a medication room, along with offices for five providers.

Also included are a new conference room and staff sleep rooms to accommodate emergency medical services and other personnel.

“Seeing patients in the new clinic is a momentous occasion,” said Ed Garner, D.O., Monday morning. “The staff is grateful to the Culberson County Hospital District (CCHD) and the county taxpayers for making this new, and very improved, clinic space available to us and to our patients,”

For now, patients scheduled to see Dr. Garner, Gilda Morales, DO, MSN, ANP-C, Rodette Osorio, PA-C, and Lorina Lujan, PA-C, should enter the clinic through the main entrance of the hospital. In the near future, a separate entrance for the clinic will open.

“We are working on a few other minor items that need to be completed,” noted Garry Crain, Interim Hospital Administrator. “However, none of these issues should impact our patients.”

“The CCHD Board of Directors is very pleased to bring this new clinic space to our community,” said Laura Reyes, president, “and hope everyone shares our pride in this latest addition to Culberson Hospital.

“On behalf of Preferred, I would like to also thank the CCHD District Board and the local community for their continued support of health care in Culberson County,” said Jared Chanski, Executive Vice President of Preferred Management Corporation and former Culberson Hospital Administrator. “The new clinic gives our providers the space they need to better care for patients and families and will enhance our ability to recruit and retain providers.”