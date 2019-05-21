Hospital facade and parking lot design underway

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on May 8. The Board reviewed several proposals prepared by Rees Associates and selected a design concept for façade improvements and the parking lots. Rees can now begin the design and preparation of the bid documents. The Board also selected GRV Integrated Engineering Solutions LLC to provide the civil engineering for the project.

The Board was presented with the District’s audit report for FYE 2017-2018 prepared by Knapp and Co. The District received an “unqualified opinion” which is the best opinion that can be rendered. The Board was informed that the District ended the year with a $923,869 increase in net position.

In other business, the Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda.



Approved submission of a claim for unclaimed funds.



Discussed search and rescue equipment needs for the EMS.



Passed a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application to the USDA for equipment.



Rescheduled to the next meeting for Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.