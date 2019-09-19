No bids for facade/parking lot yet

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on September 11, 2019.

The Board held a public hearing on the proposed FY 2019-2010 budgets, and adopted the budgets as adjusted. The District also adopted a 2019 tax rate of $0.127574/$100 valuation which is down from the 2018 rate of $0.144163/$100 valuation due to an increase in the mineral values in Culberson County.

Judy Blazek, Project Manager, reported that the District did not receive any bids for the façade/ parking lot project. The project is being re-advertised with a bid deadline of October 8, 2019. The board also began discussions on a design/build project for the proposed ambulance barn. Initial functions proposed to be housed in the new facility include ambulance bays, sleep rooms with kitchen, training/meeting room and storage for the EMS as well as space for records storage and for the maintenance department. The board will coordinate with the EMS and steel building suppliers to determine the square footage to meet the needs.

.Andy Freeman, CEO of Preferred Management Corporation, discussed the disparity between the reimbursement rates guaranteed by the State of Texas for Medicaid services and what is actually being paid by the Medicaid contractors. There is a short-fall across the State in reimbursements totaling approximately $161 million. This disparity is having a huge impact on our hospital.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda.



Amended Administrative Services Agreement.



Approved 2018-2019 Budget Amendments.



Heard updates from the hospital administrator.