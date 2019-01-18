Surrounded by his beloved family, Pedro Venegas, of Pearsall, Texas entered into the Loving arms of his beloved Lord and Savor on Monday, January 7, 2019 Pedro was 51. Born on October 7, 1967 in Lubbock, Texas, to Isidor Venegas, and Manuela Franco Tarango, Pedro was a true gift from God, with his smile, and zeal for life as well as making others laugh and feel wonderful about themselves as his true passion in life.

Visitation for Pedro will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel, 704 Frontage Road in Van Horn, Texas with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. and burial at Van Horn Cemetery.

Pedro loved to spend time with his family, especially enjoying a very special bond with his sister. Pedro enjoyed smiling and making others feel extra special by giving them his special hugs, and showing them that no matter what challenge life may hand you, that a smile will brighten the world and make grey skies turn blue.

Pedro loved to listen to Tejano Music, watch Spanish tv, as well as eating hamburgers, drinking Coca-Cola, eating M&M’s and white powdered donuts. His favorite color was blue which like Pedro convey tranquility, serenity, trust, confidence, loyalty, integrity, and peace.

Those left to honor and cherish the beloved memory of Pedro are: his mother Manuela Tarango and her husband Lupe of Van Horn; his father Isidro Venegas of Mexico; his sister Lupita Garcia and husband Jessie of Floresville; his brothers Johnny Venegas of Mexico, Chirs Muro and wife Kimberley of Seattle, Washington, Isidro Venegas, Jr. and wife Stacy of Temple, Efrain Venegas and wife Lupe of Temple, and Fidel Venegas of Temple; several nieces and nephews; as well as those that were inspired and touched by his loving warm smile, flowing personality and his perseverance of life.

Services have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com