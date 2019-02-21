Obituary- Richard Rodarte

Richard Rodarte was born on April 20, 1960 and passed away after a long battle with diabetes in Arlington, Texas on February 20, 2019. Richard attended Van Horn High School through his Junior year and graduated from Andrews High in 1979. Richard worked for over twenty years in telecommunications in the Dallas area along with his brothers. Richard was a fun loving individual that enjoyed going to horse races, cooking and hanging out with family. Richard is survived by his Wife Maria Jacinta Rodarte, his mother Herlinda Tarango and Stepfather Amador Tarango, Children: Richard Rodarte Jr., daughter Tanya Rodarte, Stepson Harvey Corralez and Stepdaughter Crystal Maldonado. Brothers: Ismael Rodarte, Israel Rodarte, Johnny Rodarte, Zeke Rodarte, Gilbert Rodarte, Joe Rodarte and Ruben Rodarte. Sisters: Carmen Garibay and Gloria LaViers and numerous nephews and nieces. Richard is preceded in death by his Father: Esequiel Rodarte, Brother: Carlos Rodarte and nephew Marcus Garibay.