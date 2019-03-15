Obituary- Eddilea Gaye

Eddilea Gaye Wilkes passed peacefully from this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. She was born on March 24, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas to Willard O. Goodwin and Elma Snyder.

Gaye grew-up in Van Horn with her two siblings, Thomas Turnbow and Doris Anne McCorquodale. Her family moved to Odessa in the 60’s where they became a larger family with the addition of three more siblings, Barbara Bourassa, Jerry Hogue and Danny Hogue. She married Glenn Edwin Elms in 1964 and was mother to three children, Mona Gaye Elms, Glenn Edwin Elms, Jr., and Alan Ray Elms and daughter-in-law Ann Elms, son at heart Andrew Beauchamp and very special friend Beary Woods and his sons Royce and Morriss Woods.

She was preceeded in death by her husband Jim Wilkes and graddaughter Bethany Ann Elms. She is survived by her 3 children, all her siblings, and 4 grandchildren; Jonathan Harvey Elms, Emily Anne-Marie Elms, Hannah Ryan Elms, and Alan Ray Elms, Jr. Including many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

She was a career bartender and waitress at the former Holiday Inn and Plaza Inn’s Sportsman’s Lounge in Van Horn where she met a diverse group of customers who became family to her.

Honorary pallbearers named are; Tim Bullard, Joe Bullard, Dan Bullard, Shane Grubb, Matthew Medley, David Massey, Pancho Dees, Butch Harris, and Allen Watley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 5:00 p.m. at Van Horn Cattle Company, 1703 W. Broadway. Drop by for a visit, stories, laughter and tears. A meal will not be provided.