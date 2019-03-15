Obituary- Margaret Lou Honeycutt

Margaret Lou Honeycutt was born on March 23, 1928 to Alfred and Mary Anderson on her father’s ranch in the Chisos Mountains of Brewster County, Texas. She peacefully passed away on August 20, 2018, at home surrounded by family. She was 90 years old.

Margaret attended high school in Marathon, Texas. She moved to El Paso to work as a switchboard operator at the Paso Del Norte Hotel at the beginning of WWII. She later moved to Tacoma, Washington and was the Office Manager for Annie Wright Schools before going to work for the Department of Defense at Altus AFB in Oklahoma and Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas. She spent her retirement quilting and tending to her home and ranch outside of Sierra Blanca, TX, with her husband Truitt.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, George Truitt Honeycutt, daughter Sylvia Bush and siblings, A.B. Anderson Jr., Howard G. Anderson and Ava Lucille Lowery. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Wharton and Charles Wharton and grandchildren, Eric Wharton (Nichole), Yolanda Stansell (Russell), Jessica Wharton, Ryan Wharton (Stephanie), Linsey Southwick, Jennifer Bush, Julia Scammon, and Travis Scammon and 8 great -grandchildren, Colton and AliAnne Wharton, Chloe and Avery Stansell, Joseph and Trenton Hosner, Maddox Wharton and Izaiah Southwick. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Sierra Blanca on March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.