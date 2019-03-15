Entrepreneurial trainings in Van Horn and Sierra Blanca

“Let’s Start Your Business” Entrepreneurial Trainings in Rural Texas Communities

Submitted by Terri Reed, Senior Vice President

Entrepreneurial Development Division

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host a series of FREE Entrepreneurial Development trainings for residents of Sierra Blanca, Van Horn, Presidio, Alpine and Fort Davis next week, March 18-20! Starting a business or finding a new “gig” doesn’t have to be expensive!

These Entrepreneurial trainings are for anyone who is interested in talking about the steps required to start a business or find a new “Gig”!. Our trainers will provide a basic overview on how you can potentially turn a hobby into a money making venture! We’ll answer your questions on identifying what type of business to open, how to write a business plan, where to obtain business financing, and how to market your new endeavor!

The trainings will be administered by the technical business advisors of the Women’s Business Border Center or the MBDA Business Center, both technical assistance Centers operated by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who will be available to you after the training sessions to provide continued guidance and support.

“These trainings will promote local economic growth and spur creativity and innovativeness,” Terri Reed, Project Director for the El Paso MBDA Business Center, said of the program, “Our goal is to provide people with the tools they need to start a business if they have ever wanted to.”

“Let’s Start Your Business” entrepreneurial trainings are FREE and open to the public! Anyone can attend! There will be several locations where the trainings will be hosted. Below is a complete list of dates, times, and locations that each training session will take place. For more information, directions, or to reserve your seating at any of the trainings, please contact Sofia Baldonado at 915-566-4066, ext. 18.

Training Locations in the area include: Tuesday, March 19 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the El Capitan Hotel Conference Room, 100 E. Broadway in Van Horn, and Wednesday, March 20 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at the Hudspeth County CourthouseAssembly Room, 109 W. Millican Street in Sierra Blanca.