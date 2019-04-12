Obituary- Teodoro Carrillo Ortega

On Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 Teodoro “T.C” Ortega left this earth to be with the Lord at the age of 95 after a short illness surrounded by his beloved family in Lewisville, Texas.

Rosary for the Repose of his soul was held on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn, Texas with Lupe Alvarado praying the Most Holy Rosary. Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as celebrant. Burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery, with the United States Army Honor Guard conducting graveside services.

Those serving as pallbearers were; Fernando Reyes, Erbey Ortega, Roy Tanguma, Jessie Chavez, Tony Bonilla, and Adam Bonilla.

T.C. was born on November 8th, 1923 in Valentine, Texas to Narciso and Marcela Carrillo. In 1948 T.C. married Elia Rodriguez and the two settled in Van Horn, Texas. He was a veteran of the Second World War and served in Europe in the Army for the 11th Infantry Regiment/ 5th infantry division, Company E under General George S. Patton. He was awarded the EAME Theater ribbon w/4 Bronze Stars, the American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Bronze Star. T.C. was self employed and served the town of Van Horn as a carpenter, plumber, and electrician until his retirement at the age of 79.

T.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Elia Rodriguez Ortega, after 62 years of marriage, he was also preceded in death by sons, Ubaldo Ortega and Harvey Ortega.

He is survived by Oralia Ortega, son-in-law Rene Gonzalez; Mario Ortega, daughter in law Natalie Ortega: Armida Tanguma, son in law Julio Tanguma; Efren Ortega, daughter in law Margie Ortega: Marcela Bonilla, son in law Tony Bonilla: Omar Ortega as well as 18 grandchildren and 32 great grand children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com.

www.vanhornfunerals.com.