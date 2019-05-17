Obituary- Richard “Ric” Britton

Mr. James Richard “Ric” Britton, a 33-year resident of Van Horn, Texas, died on Monday, May 6, 2019: Mr. Britton was 75.

Mr. Britton was born on February 22, 1944 in Houston, Texas to James Richard Britton, Jr., and Elaine (Horton) Chandler. He was a former member of the United States Air Force.

Mr. Britton married the love of his life Susan Brandstetter in 1983. Mr. Britton and his wife have lived the past 33 years which he described, “as the best years of his life” in Van Horn. By trade, Mr. Britton was an entrepreneur. He enjoyed traveling the mountains of West Texas, as well as being an avid reader and scholar. Mr. Britton, was a 32nd Degree Mason, serving as the Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge, traveling to fellowship with fellow Mason’s in various local lodges, as being a member of the Shriners International.

Mr. Britton was preceded in death by both his father and mother, as well as his beloved and faithful companion his shih tzu dog “Muffin.”

Those left to honor and cherish the life of Mr. Britton are his beloved wife of 35 years Susan Britton of Van Horn, his son Glenn Bauguss and wife Angie of Kingwood, Texas, his daughter Gayla Nizzi and husband Mike of New Caney, Texas, his brother Gary Britton of Flatonia, Texas, his granddaughter Jensen Duncan and husband Trey of Mc Kinney, Texas, Macyn Nizzi of New Camey, Texas, Bailey Bauguss and Bella Bauguss both of Kingwood, Texas, and one great granddaughter Blueberry Duncan of Mc Kinney, Texas. As well as many beloved friends that he has made through the years.

In lieu of flowers or a donation, the family asks that “That the husband or wife take each other out to dinner, enjoy some time together, and truly love the one that you are with.”

The Britton Family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

