Vivian Grubb

Obituary- Vivian Edna Bloys Grubb

Vivian Edna Bloys Grubb entered the joy of Heaven June 2, 2019, just 22 days short of her 101st birthday. She was born to LeRoy and Ophelia Parker Bloys in El Paso on June 24, 1918. A descendant of Big Bend pioneer families Jessie Parker and Rev. William B. Bloys, Vivian was a life-long resident of Jeff Davis County.

Vivian was reared in Valentine until the 10th grade when the Bloys family moved to Fort Davis. She graduated from Fort Davis High School, attended Randolph College (now Cisco Junior College), graduating from Sul Ross State University with a degree in education.

Vivian and George Grubb were married on December 25, 1939, and were wed for 52 years until George’s passing in 1991. They taught school 2 years in Fort Hancock before returning to Fort Davis to begin many years in ranching. They ranched at the U Up and U Down Ranch, the Beau McCutcheon Ranch, and the Tom Crosson Ranch. After the drought in the 1950’s they began teaching in Fort Davis schools. Several generations call Mrs. Grubb “my second-grade teacher”.

In 1960 Vivian and George bought and restored the Bloys family homestead where she resided until her death.

Vivian dearly loved the Davis Mountains and the people. She was active in the church, community, and surrounding area. She was an elder in the Fort Davis Presbyterian Church and a life member of Presbyterian Women USA. She supported her children and students through the local and state PTA becoming a life member of PTA Texas Congress. Even into her later years, she was active in Texas Teacher Retirement Association, Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Fort Davis Historical Society, and the Texas State Historical Commission.

Always passionate about history, she wrote and compiled Presbyterian Church History 1888-1988, Bloys Family Tidbits, and many other family history books and genealogy records.

Vivian was a member of Bloys Campmeeting Association which her grandfather, Rev. W.B. Bloys, helped organize in 1890. She attended her first Campmeeting at 4 months old and never missed a meeting for 101 years.

As an elementary teacher, mother, and nana she adored children, getting down on the floor at their level and loving the fun. She supported George as a coach, and her children and grandchildren in all their sports, plays, and other activities.

Vivian had a vibrant enthusiasm for life in which she was never bored and met each day with, “What does God have for me today?” She rolled with the ups and downs with her favorite and frequently quoted “Que sera, sera.”

Her joy in life spread to others by being involved in various activities, gatherings, or just having a good time. How she loved playing games and her Pokeno group. She was feisty, opinionated, and competitive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant son Otis Leroy, a brother LeRoy Jr, and by two sisters Mary Isabel Medley and Mabel Kelley, and a great-grandson Dylan Tipps.

Vivian is survived by a sister Emilea Mills, four children and their spouses George Grubb Jr. (Pat), Lea Ehrig (Charles), Karen Rinehart (Glenn), and Obea Billing (Gus), 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren, and her loving caregiver and sweet friend Rosalinda Jordan.

A viewing will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Davis 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, June 7th. The funeral service will also be at the Presbyterian Church in Fort Davis at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 8th followed by interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Josh Rinehart, Clay McChristian, Ray Hickok, Jeremy Ohlsen, Kevin Ernhart, Kevin Berry, DJ Pearson, and Ryan Bohnert. Honorary pallbearers are grandson Matt Rinehart, Bill Meyers, Billy Tipps, Charles Fretwell, and granddaughters Tammy Grubb, Lana Hickok, Dawna Fretwell, Dana Ohlsen, Christy McChristian, Vivian Tipps, Paige Ernhart, Jackie Rinehart, Sarah Berry, Michelle Rinehart, Christi Pearson, and Lisa Bohnert.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bloys Campmeeting Association, c/o Maxie Watts, 125 Bluebriar Lane, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609 or online bloyscampmeeting.org or to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 832, Fort Davis, TX 79734, or to a charity of your choice.

