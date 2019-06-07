Obituary- Kathleen Dickson

Kathleen “Kat” Dickson, 61 of Sierra Blanca, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.

Mrs. Dickson was born on September 5, 1957 in Fairfield, Ohio to Emmitt Dickson and Mildred Pauline (Williams) Dickson. Mrs. Dickson grew up in Lebanon, Ohio. She was a nurse and would always speak her mind. Mrs. Dickson loved riding motorcycles, as she owned a couple of motorcycles, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, taking care of her chickens, and using her hand tools to cultivate the earth. Her favorite meal was spaghetti, with a large glass of iced tea.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory is: her husband Terry Brown of Sierra Blanca, one brother Keith Dickson of Ohio, one daughter of Florida and of New York. As well as her beloved friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

