New City Council members sworn in

By Gilda Morales

The Van Horn City Council met in regular session Wednesday, May 29 with the main order of business to swear in newly elected council members Karolyne Carloss, Joseph Corrales, and incumbent, Lyndon McDonald.

Council members immediately got down to business and heard a status report from Utilities Director Edward Torres. According to Torres, the landfill is about 65% complete and was inspected by Earthcon, per TCEQ requirements. According to Torres, the project has been massive with more than 260 loads of dirt removed for the retaining ditch. After the work on the trench is completed, Torres said his department would turn its attention to much-needed work on road repairs and potholes. On the progress of the planned roadside park east of Van Horn, Torres said that the issues with the easement of the gas lines have been resolved and the site is expected to break ground in July.

In other action, Council:

Approved council designations



Renewed an agreement with the El Paso Water Utilities Board for continued mining of caliche for one year at $1000



Approved a resolution approving El Paso Electric Company’s application to expand solar generation capacity and charge rates for the Community Solar Pilot Program subject to revisions approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas in its order issued in Docket No. 48181



Heard and approved a request for help in funding in the amount of $500, for the CCAISD 7-on-7 man football team which has advanced to the State competition in College Station.



Approved a request from the Women’s Service League to move Frontier Days’ activities, including the Street Dance, to the City-County Park



Approved a request from Jamie Hudson, water operator, to accept the 2018 Consumer Confidence report, allow distribution of the 2018 report regarding the City water system as mandated by TCEQ, and allow a public participation opportunity on June 24, 2019.



Approved a request to rent a water truck for two months to address the dry fairways at the golf course, which have been affected by the drought and recent watering restrictions.



Approved revised hours of operation for the landfill



Approved a request from Edna Clark and Christian Shelter Board members to restore funding to the original amount budgeted for the year, given that there is now a manager



Approved a request from Edward Torres to fund a PIC program for the summer for 3 employees who will work 20 hours per week for 6 weeks at $10 per hour for a total of $1200 per employee



Reviewed bids for the construction of the new concession stand and showers at the pool, but tabled action pending recommendations from the EDC board.