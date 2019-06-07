Faith- 6/6/19

“Shine Bright!”

By Pastor Donald Parker

Many people use “night lights” in their homes to help them see where they’re going if they get up in the middle of the night. When people go camping, they pack a flashlight so they can see the path they are to follow in the dark.

Jesus said this to his disciples in Matthew 5:14-16; “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Jesus expects Christians to be a light; to shine bright in the world. We’re to be a light to other family members, to our friends, our neighbors, the people we work with, the people at the store. Christians are to be a light everywhere they go to everyone around them.

Our light is to shine through our words, actions, behaviors and motives, showing the world that the Spirit of God lives within us. Our light shines through acts of love, peace, kindness, gentleness and patience. Our light shines by sharing the love of Jesus with others and how He brought us out of darkness and into the light.

To be a light that shines bright in the world, you must do three things; first, respond to the Light. Jesus said this in John 8:12 “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” Psalm 27:1 says: “The Lord is my light and my salvation.”

The first thing one must do to be a light for Jesus is to first respond to the light by saying, “Yes, Jesus, I need you in my life!” Once you have given your life to Jesus, the Holy Spirit comes and lives within you and shows you how to be a light to the world around you; and you do that by reflecting the light.

Jesus said in John 9:5; “While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” Then when Jesus returned to heaven, he left us as Christians the responsibility to be the light for others to see; by reflecting the light of Jesus in our life.

Ephesians 5:1-8 “Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God. But among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people. Nor should there be obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking, which are out of place, but rather thanksgiving. For of this you can be sure: No immoral, impure or greedy person – such a person is an idolater – has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God. Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of such things God’s wrath comes on those who are disobedient. Therefore do not be partners with them. For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light.”

There should be a very clear difference between our old way of life and our new way of life as followers of Jesus Christ; a clear difference between light and darkness. You know, the thing about a light is it’s visible. When you turn a lamp on it’s visible you can see it. What Jesus is telling us as Christian is to make a visible impact in the world around us. What you need to understand though, is you can’t make a positive impact in the world; your light can’t shine bright in the world, if you’re living just like the world.

Third, you must remain in the Light. Many people have solar lights around their yard to light sidewalks and pathways. But in order for the light to shine at night it must be in the sunlight during the day. They get their power to shine from a brighter light; the sun.

For Christians to shine in the darkness we too have to be kept in the light. We get our power to shine bright from as greater power as well, JESUS! Yet for some, their Spiritual light often burns dim and for not very long, because they never spend any time charging their life with the Word of God.

I encourage you to read your Bible, and if you don’t have one, stop by our church and I will give you one. If you will read it, study it, meditate on it and apply it to your life; I promise you, it will change your life and everyone around you will see the difference it makes in your life. When you spend time in God’s word; when you remain in the light it helps you in every area of your life. Psalm 27:11 “Teach me your way, Lord; lead me in a straight path” and Psalm 119:105; “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light for my path.”

Join us Sunday mornings at 11am and hear how much God loves you and wants to change your life. First Baptist Church of Van Horn – A Place to Belong!