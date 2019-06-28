Obituary- Guadalupe B. Marta

With the unconditional love of her family by her side, Guadalupe B. Marta, 67 of Van Horn, Texas, closed her eyes to her earthly home, and opened them to a glorious heavenly homecoming on Thursday, June 20th, 2019.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was recited by Lalo Sanchez on Monday, June 24th, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial being held on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant. Burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were; William Devin Ortega, Pedro Barranga, Adolfo Mendoza, Manuel Quintana, Mario Guillen, Rito Torres, Leo Barragan and Saul Guillen. Serving as a very special honorary pallbearer was Guadalupe’s grandson Derik Ortega.

Guadalupe was born on December 14th, 1951 in Pilaras, Mexico to Domingo Baeza and Manuela (Sanchez) Baeza. She was blessed with one son William Ortega as well as two grandchildren. Guadalupe was a caregiver to many local and area residents. She was married to Luis Marta.

She enjoyed working in her garden and yard with her husband Luis, as well as enjoying time with her grandchildren and family. Times that Guadalupe truly enjoyed, was during her annual “Black Friday” shopping trips with her family. She enjoyed cooking and making her family happy. Guadalupe would enjoy from time to time her two favorite sugary sweets an ice-cold Coca-Cola and a Three Musketeers candy bar.

Those preceding Guadalupe in death are her parents Domingo and Manuela Baeza, and one sister Simona Robles.

Those left to honor and cherish the beautiful memory of Guadalupe is her husband Luis Marta of Van Horn, her son William Ortega and wife Priscilla of Van Horn, brothers Manuel Baeza of Van Horn, Ernesto Baeza of Pecos, and Domingo Baeza of Levelland; sisters Enriquetta Guillen of Van Horn, Cecilia Guillen of Levelland, Maria Quintana of Van Horn, Francisca Torres of Odessa, Celia Baeza of Pecos, and Maria De La Luz Baeza of Pecos. Two grandsons William Devin Ortega and Rudy Derik Ortega both of Van Horn, as well as many nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

The Marta family entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at: www.vanhornfunerals.com