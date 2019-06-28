Obituary- Higinio Salinas, Sr.

Riding off into the glorious West Texas Sunset, Higinio Salinas, Sr. 79 of Sierra Blanca, rode his last earthly cattle drive on Monday, June 24, 2019, only to be called up to Heaven by the Great Trail Boss to assume his place with the great heavenly cattle drive.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be recited by Marta Canaba at 9:00 am, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Miracles Mission Catholic Church in Sierra Blanca, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant, with burial following at Sierra Blanca Cemetery.

Those assisting with the final trail ride for Higinio are Julio Marta, Ricky Fino, Ismael Pancheco, Eden Casas, Javier Tercero and Robert Dickenson.

This great cowboy was born on July 26, 1939 on the La Rosita Ranch in Rio Grande City, Texas to Luis Salinas, and Josefa (Garza) Salinas. The trail drive took Higinio West to the great West Texas town of Sierra Blanca. It was here that Higinio meet his true love and married the beautiful Maria “Chuy” (Ramierz) Salinas. They were both blessed with two wonderful children Higinio, Jr., and Imelda.

Higinio was a true hard working cowboy, he would pick cotton, worked border construction and worked for the Texas Department of Transportation until his retirement. And even still after his retirement, he would still work with Dennis Walker maintaining the vast roads of West Texas.

Higinio loved the true “Western Ranch Life.” Taking care of his cattle and doing whatever needed to be done on the ranch. He would enjoy a great cup of coffee and visiting with his friends and the girls that worked at Delfinas Restaurant in Sierra Blanca. The girls of Delfinas would call Higinio their “fixer upper”, since he would fix whatever needed to be maintained in the restaurant.

Higinio loved to watch “Grit TV” while drinking a cold – patron with his beloved dog Brownie ever so faithful by his side. You would never see Higinio go anywhere with our wearing a true mark of a Cowboy his “cowboy hat and boots.”

Those proceeding Higinio in death is his beloved wife Maria “Chuy” Salinas, his father Luis Dalinas and mother Josefa Salinas, one brother Santos Salinas and one sister Yolanda Casas.

Those left to continue the true western life of Higinio is his son Higinio Salinas, Jr., of Sierra Blanca, his daughter Imelda S. Powell and husband Jim of Sierra Blanca, his sister Elva Ramirez of Roma, Texas, and his four grandchildren Adriana Powell, Vanessa Powell, Travis Powell, and Zaven Salinas, as well as his beloved and faithful companion Brownie who would guide and give comfort to Higinio.

In a time of need, there are those who go above and beyond for those that they truly love and care for. The family would like to express their deepest and sincere appreciation for Ricky Fino who took care of Higinio from the beginning of his illness to the very end. Irma Rosales who would never let Higinio give up day or night and who would make sure that he would get the nourishment that he needed. And Ismael Pacheco who later during the illness stepped in to care for Higinio and would not let him give up. We thank each and everyone of you and know that our love and appreciation will be with you always.

The Salinas family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas with services for the final trail ride for Higinio.