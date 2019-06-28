Marcia Goodrum

Obituary- Marcia Gail Murrell Goodrum

Marcia Gail Murrell Goodrum, 73, passed away on May 19, 2019 at her home in Rotan, Texas.

Gail was born December 19, 1945 in Clarksville, Texas to Kenneth Edward Murrell and Juanita Knight Murrell.

She graduated from Van Horn High School in 1963. Following graduation, she earned a B.A. degree from Sul Ross College at Alpine, Texas in 1967 and went on to teach high school. Gail married Donald Goodrum on December 20, 1969 in Van Horn, where they lived and taught school for several years. After teaching, Gail worked in Human Resources and then as a Manufacturing Production Manager for several firms in the Dallas area, including Texas Instruments. She always loved the mountains and enjoyed trips to Fort Davis’ Indian Lodge, but she was happiest when cooking and sharing a meal with her family. Gail supported all those around her, and her positive spirit and ever-loving heart will be missed tremendously.

Gail is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, her daughters Monica Bercher and husband Brett, Beth Carter and husband Craig, and son Warren Goodrum, as well as her four grandchildren, Grace Bercher, Lauren and Kayla Carter, and Mason Goodrum.