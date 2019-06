Funeral arrangements have been announced for Guadalupe Marta of Van Horn. Viewing will be held at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, 704 NW Frontage Rd., on Monday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Rosary will also be on Monday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 308 Almond St., in Van Horn, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m. at OLF Catholic Church will burial to follow at Van Horn Cemetery.