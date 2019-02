Funeral Announcement- Richard Rodarte

Viewing at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 309 Almond St., Van Horn on Friday, February 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Saturday, February 16, 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Van Horn Cemetery.