Obituary- Faith Garcia

On Friday, July 19, 2019 with her beloved family and friends by her side, Faith “Winnie” Esparza Garcia, 16 of Van Horn, Texas closed her eyes to her earthly home and opened them to glories beauty of her heavenly home.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Faith with her family during visitation at Heritage Funeral Home located at 704 NW Frontage Rd. in Van Horn, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church located at 309 Almond St. also in Van Horn, with Lupito Alvarado praying the Holy Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant, with burial following at Van Horn Cemetery.

Honoring Faith with a final act of love and friendship by serving as pallbearers will be: Osvaldo Huizar, Luis Valdez, Elisco Venegas, David Franco, Sergio Moreno, Aaron Garcia, Blanca Ornelas and Nadia Garcia.

Faith is sadly missed by her loving mother Erica Garcia of Van Horn, her father Ernesto Esparza and wife Yvette of Lubbock; her beloved brothers Luciano Esparza and Ernesto Esparza, Jr. both of Van Horn; her loving sister Nyla Esparza of Morton, Texas; cherished grandmother Rosa Garcia of Van Horn and Lourdes Sanchez of Lamesa, and her best friend Eliseo Venegas of Van Horn. She will be forever remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Faith was born September 15, 2002 in Lubbock, Texas to her mother Erica Garcia and father Ernesto Esparza. Faith was a loving and caring young lady, that was known to help anyone in need with a warm meal, beautiful smile and a loving heart. She worked for McDonald’s in Van Horn. She was a member of the Van Horn Lady Eagles Jr. Varsity Basketball Team. She loved to sing and was a musician playing the violin and the ukulele.

“Winnie”, as her friends called her, would use chopsticks to eat her favorite meal “ramen noodles” and drink frappe with an extra shot of espresso and power aide drinks. She enjoyed watching her favorite tv show “Pretty Little Liars”, as well as having a crush on the members of the boy band “BTS.”

Preceding Faith in death is her grandfathers Ramon Garcia and Luciano Esparza.

The Garcia and Esparza family have entrusted the final homecoming for Faith to the caring and dedicated staff of Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences for the family may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com