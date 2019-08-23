Obituary-Mary Jo Conoly

Mary Jo Conoly, known as “Jo” to most or “Nanny” by grandchildren, passed away on August 17, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She showed great strength in her last days for her beloved family. Born on August 14, 1935 in Hamilton, Texas to Edward Pinkert and Mary Carrigan, she was one of four children. Jo attended Portales High School and met the love of her life at a military dance hall at Cannon Air Force Base in Portales.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be recited by Lupe Alvarado on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant with burial following at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers will be: Zane Gary, Zach Gary, Chance Clark, Roy Dale Clark, Brice Conoly, Scott Conoly and Reed Conoly. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Eric Conoly.

They were married on April 11, 1953 in Portales, New Mexico. They were married for 62 years when Don was tragically killed in a train crossing accident. The Conoly’s ran the Sand’s Motel and Restaurant in Van Horn for 40 years. Other business interest in Van Horn were Big Bend Restaurant, two convenient stores and the Cattle Company Steak House.

Jo and Don loved old time Country Music artists like Bob Wills, Elvis Presley, Charlie Pride and Ronnie Millsap to name a few. Jo enjoyed dancing the “Jitter Bug” with Butch Harris. Jo enjoyed crossword puzzles, she loved their family and was always there for them. Jo loved all the people she knew, transferring this quality to her children who are very giving and selfless. She was a hard worker, working 14-hour days regularly.

She loved to watch COPS, The Family Feud, Let’s Make a Deal, and the Price is Right, as well as working crossword puzzles. She would watch her favorite shows while eating Butterfinger ice cream and drinking Mountain Dew.

Those preceding Nanny in death is her beloved husband Don Conoly, her son Bill Conoly, her brother Guy Pinkert, Edward Pinkert, Jr., sister Gwen Burns and one granddaughter Brandi Conoly.

Donny Conoly and wife Barbara of San Angelo, Paul Conoly and wife Sandra of San Angelo, daughters Debbie Clark and husband Roy of Van Horn and Beth Gary of Van Horn. Grandchildren Eric Conoly of San Angelo, Scott Conoly and wife Pamela of San Angelo, Mandy Hall and husband Burke of Grand Prairie, Sharon Baker of Van Horn, Roy Dale Clark, II of Van Horn, Hannah Clark of Alpine, Chance Clark his girlfriend Desirae Brewster of Van Horn, Courtney Corrales and husband Jr. of Lubbock, Brice Conoly of San Angelo, Zack Gary of Joshua and Zane Gary and wife Mandy of San Antonio, Branda Kishida and husband Kendall of Hawaii, Kara Conoly of Hawaii. Great Grandchildren Aubrye Conoly of Aspermont, Brooklynn Conoly of San Angelo, Leslie Hall of Grand Prairie, Ellie Baker of Van Horn, Alexis Clark of Van Horn, Ian Corrales of Lubbock, Kaden Corrales of Lubbock, Teagan Gary of Joshua, Jayden Hill of Joshua, Lane Trevino of Joshua, Ethan Gary of San Antonio, Brayden Gary of San Antonio, Faith Conoly of Hawaii, Teagan Conoly of Hawaii and Reed Conoly of Albuquerque. All of her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends that she had the blessing of meeting during her beautiful and wonderful life.

Nanny is further survived by her beloved fur babies Little Bit and Miss Kitty who will miss her dearly.

The Conoly family would like to thank the entire community of Van Horn, Texas for their unwavering support during this most difficult time. You have truly and faithfully been there for us, supporting our family during this time. We thank you all for your kind, prayers, words of encouragement, smiles, hugs and friendships. You all are truly what makes this community the greatest and Blessed in Texas. Thank you all and may God Bless each one of you.

The Conoly family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com.