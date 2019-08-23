Obituary- Salome Quintana

Salome Quintana, a long-time resident of Van Horn, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Culberson Hospital at the age of 80.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was prayed by Lolo Sanchez on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant, with burial following at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were Manuel Quintana, Andres Quintana, Hector Velez, Gilberto Velez, Matthew Velez, Jesse Orozco, Juan Orozco and Reyes Orozco.

He was born in Pilares, Mexico on October 27, 1938. He leaves behind his wife and love of his life of 54 years Francisca V. Quintana. Even though he had no biological children, he had countless nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and nephews who love him dearly and considered him a “Father Figure.”

Salome loved the outdoors and had a passion for animals. He had an even greater love for his family and friends. All who knew him well, know that he could pull a crowd of loved ones together with a large pot of his famous, delicious Asado. He was also a seasoned storyteller had a gift of captivating his listeners with stories of his family’s history. Memories he left behind will be cherished by those who loved him deeply. Though we will miss him greatly, we rejoice in his triumphant return to his Heavenly Father.

Those preceding Salome in death is his father Guillermo Quintana, Sr., his mother Reyes Quintana; two brothers Andres Quintana and Alonso Quintana and his two sisters Gloria Orozco and Olga Quintana.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Salome is his wife of 54 years Francisca V. Quintana and his beloved nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved friends.

The Quintana family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas with arrangements

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com.