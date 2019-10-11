Over 300 pounds of marijuana seized near Lobo

VAN HORN, Texas – Border Patrol agents seize over 300 pounds of marijuana after following the foot sign of suspected undocumented immigrants.

“This is another example of the diligence and dedication displayed by the agents of Big Bend Sector as they work to protect our communities from the flow of illegal drugs entering the country,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Matthew J. Hudak. “I am proud of the work our agents do every day.”

On September 26, 2019, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Van Horn Station apprehended six subjects and seized over 300 pounds of marijuana. Air and Marine Operations agents conducted aerial surveillance, locating the subjects and BPAs, encountered and tracked foot sign in the desert near Lobo, Texas, approximately 20 miles south of Van Horn, Texas.

The marijuana and subjects were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents patrol 517 miles of the southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca, Texas to Sanderson, Texas. The Van Horn Station’s area of responsibility consists of nearly 4,000 square miles. The station is responsible for 31.1 miles of the international border with Mexico.