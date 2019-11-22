Obituary— C. R. “Kit” Bramblett

C. R. “Kit” Bramblett

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2019, with his loving wife of 68 years by his side, C.R. “Kit” Bramblett rode off into the sunset for the last time. Born July 19, 1932, in San Angelo, Texas to John D. and Sammy (Gunn) Bramblett. As a long-time farmer, rancher and lawyer, this West Texas Cowboy had the most colorful and quintessential life of any lawyer in modern Texas history. Kit’s boots, hat, and booming voice were a staple throughout Texas courthouses for 43 years. Everyone knew when Kit was there. He spent 19 years as the Hudspeth County Attorney; the oldest acting County Attorney at the time of his death.

Although Kit’s love and passion for the law was unrivaled, his love and passion for his family was greater. He waltzed across Texas with his wife, Jerry McAdoo Bramblett, in his arms for those 68 years. Together, they had two sons, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. To his family, he was their Cowboy Hero who taught them the meaning of love, family, and hard work. His zest for life could be found in his countless stories, some so astonishing that for those who didn’t know him, may be taken for tall tales. He was a prolific storyteller, and no one was better at it than him.

Kit was preceded in death by his parents John D. and Sammy (Mildred Mae Gunn) Bramblett. He is survived by his wife, Jerry McAdoo Bramblett; two brothers: Dean and wife Silva, Mann and wife Patricia; two sons: Russell and wife Gaynelle, Coll and wife Mary Anne; four grandchildren: Shelly Akers (who named him Aggie at the age of 2) and husband Scott, Kittie Gibson and husband Brian, Kit Bramblett and wife Paola, Collanne Bramblett-West and husband Chris; eight great-grandchildren: Bria and Danni Akers, Brock and Kanon Gibson, Krisanne and Kamryn West, Kloe and Kadence Bramblett.

Pallbearers: His family. Honorary pallbearers: Mann Bramblett, Johnny Lynch, Jim Darnell, Jim Ed Miller, Bill Sibley, Tom Neely, Ray Medlock, James Pritchett, Johnny Schuller, Ben Harmon, R.C. Harmon, Jim Engle, Vance Cottrell, Becky Walker, Wendell Long, Larry Brewton, Marcos Federico, and Torivio Iglesias.

Kit will be “Heading For His Last Round Up” with a graveside farewell at high noon on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his Eagle Mountain Ranch with a BBQ to follow. Please come to celebrate with us. The Bramblett family.

