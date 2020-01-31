County races shaping up for March 3 primaries

Culberson County Democratic party chair Dan Baeza reports that, at county level, voters will see three contested races on their March primary ballots.

In the race for County Sheriff, Sheriff Oscar E. Carrillo has filed for reelection. He will face a challenge from County Deputy Olivia Méndez Legarreta.

Two candidates have filed to run for County Tax Assessor-Collector, currently held by Amalia “Molly” Hernandez, who is retiring: Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramirez and Joe Morales.

In the race for County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1, two candidates will be seeking election. Commissioner Cornelio “Naniz” Garibay is seeking re-election to the office, and he will face a challenge from Javier “Harvey” Mendoza.

The following candidates will run unopposed for re-election to their perspective offices: Steve Mitchell (County Attorney), Gilda Morales (County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3), Bruce Jackson (Constable, Precinct No. 3).

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

According to information available to the Advocate at press time, no candidates had filed for any local offices in the Republican Party primary which will be held on the same day.

2020 Primary Election Dates

• Feb. 3: Deadline to register to vote.

• Feb. 18: Early voting begins.

• Feb. 21: Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot.

• Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

• March 3: Election Day.

Find out if you’re already registered to and see other important dates on VoteTexas.gov