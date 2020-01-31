Trustees hear updates on projects, enrollment, and grants

Chevron donates $75,000 for school STEM projects.

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on January 22, 2020. Since Governor Greg Abbott has declared January 2020 as School Board Recognition Month to honor the locally elected Trustees in the State of Texas, CCAISD is recognizing its seven school board members with the theme “Launching the Next Generation.” Board members were served a meal prepared by Supt. Ken Baugh and were presented with personalized jackets by Principal Charles Gonzalez. The Board room was decorated with posters prepared by the students reflecting this year’s theme.

Baugh reported that the preconstruction conference with Hellas for the Athletic Complex has been completed and that the equipment is arriving soon. CCAISD has given the old playground equipment to Culberson County. Baugh noted that he has stressed the urgency to have the softball field completed by April 15 to coincide with softball season even though the rest of the project will not be completed by that date. Baugh then reported that the next projects in line are the parking lots as well as awnings for the playground followed by the installation of additional playground equipment. Baugh reported that there are several small items on the 2016 project that are still pending, noting that the District is still holding the retainage until the work is satisfactorily completed. The District has also given notice to HB Construction that the District will by-pass them and have the sound system in the gym rebuilt. The District will also add changing tables to the restrooms.

In keeping with the theme of “Launching the Next Generation,” Karolyne Carloss gave a presentation on Blue Origin’s “Club for the Future” which has been launched at CCAISD. CCAISD’s Chapter is “excited to journey to preserve the earth and unlock the potential of living and working in space.” The first mission involved sending postcards outlining the student’s vision of the future on a recent New Shepard flight. Over 300 postcards were sent by Culberson County residents. Once the postcards journeyed to space and returned, the cards were stamped “flown to space” and returned to the sender. Blue Origin will be sending additional postcards on a future flight. The second mission involves developing an experiment to send to space. Mentors from Blue Origin are working with middle school students to develop the project which is expected to launch in the summer of 2020.

Principal Charles Gonzalez reviewed the District enrollment statistics noting that enrollment stands at 378 with a 93.92% attendance rate. The first semester ended January 17, 2020; CCAISD will be starting its credit recovery program to assist students in reaching the 90% attendance requirement. Gonzalez also reported that disciplinary referrals stand at 30 for this year, down from 46 last year. Gonzalez reviewed the monthly fire drills, noting that some bottlenecks were initially encountered and are being addressed. The goal is to have complete evacuation within two minutes.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell reported on the beginning of basketball season. He informed the Board that Mascot Media will be streaming the games for the District at no cost.

Supt. Ken Baugh reviewed the grants and payments received by the District, including El Paso Electric ($2452.80), Chevron ($75K), Exxon ($100K), Targa ($100K), and a TEA New Instructional Facility Allotment ($383K). He also reported that the District will be installing a 2-way radio tower for emergency communications at the school as well as in three busses and the suburban.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

Discussed methods to deposit PILOT funds to the Van Horn Education Foundation.

Approved the consent agenda.