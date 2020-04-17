Hospital District receives PPE donation

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on April 8, 2020. Hospital Administrator Rick Gray briefed the Board on the Culberson Hospital’s response to the COVID-19, noting that they had begun tracking and monitoring visitors at the entrance to the facility three weeks ago. He noted that five COVID-19 tests had been administered thus far with none being positive.

Gray stated that initially, the main problem was the lack of personal protective equipment, but thanks to donations from the Border Patrol, the hospital is now in good shape. The two isolation rooms are set up to handle quarantine situations, and telehealth visits are being implemented in the Van Horn Rural Health Clinic. Gray also reported that he is working with Crane Pharmacy to deliver the prescriptions to the entrance to the facility to lessen the number of persons in the hospital/clinic.

The Board learned that the Town of Van Horn has postponed the May elections until November 3, 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation. Since the District conducts its elections jointly with the Town, the District’s election will now be in November as well.

Judy Blazek, Project Manager, and Kathy Potts, Architect from Rees and Associates, updated the Board on the status of the parking lot/façade improvements project. The Board approved two change orders to include utility work and additional concrete. Blazek noted that although there is a slight delay due to the replacement of water and gas lines, Frontera Construction is working to make up the time.

The Board also approved an Additional Services Proposal with Rees and Associates to provide for additional on-site inspections since the third party inspector indicated he is not able to fulfill his agreement. The Board also requested a cost proposal for additional lighting, canopies for employee parking, and for replacing the helipad and adding a pilot activated lighting system.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda.

Renewed the District’s general liability insurance policy.