Local businesses offering drive-thru, delivery and to-go options

The Van Horn Advocate is offering free listings to locally owned operated restaurants still open for takeout or delivery services. Those listings will appear in the newspaper every Thursday pending available space, as well as online at vhtx.news.

Because information can change, please check with individual restaurants before you order.

If you would like to have your business included, reach out to Lisa Morton at [email protected] or call (432) 283-2003.

Boots & Scoops — 1703 W. Broadway St., 432-283-1163; Curbside and Delivery – Monday thru Friday, 11:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cactus Cantina — 102 W. Broadway, 432-284-1819; Curbside and Delivery – Thursday thru Saturday, 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Cattle Company — 1703 E. Broadway, 432-283-1163; Curbside and Delivery – 7 day/week, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Chuys — 1200 W. Broadway, 432-283-2066; Curbside and Delivery – 7 days/week, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

El Tomate — 1809 W. Broadway, 432-283-7770; Drive Thru – 7 days/week, 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Gilbert’s Restaurant — 313 E. Broadway, 432-284-9153; Drive Thru and Delivery – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hotel El Capitan Restaurant & Lounge — 100 E. Broadway, 432-283-1347; Curbside – 7 days/week, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lindsey’s Cafe — 802 E. Broadway, 832-226-8320; Curbside – 7 days/week – 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lizy’s Restaurant — 1101 W Grama St., 432-283-7940; Drive thru – Tuesday thru Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Love’s Travel Center/Subway — 810 E. Broadway, 432-283-2881; Take-out, 7days/week, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Pre-made Subs available after hours in store area.)

McDonalds — 1809 Frontage Rd., 432-283-2692; Drive Thru – 7 days/week, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Download the Mobile App)

Mom’s Kitchen — 403 Laurel St., 432-283-2134; Curbside and Delivery – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pilot Travel Center/Wendy’s — 501 Van Horn Drove, 432-283-8070; Drive Thru and TO-GO, 7 days/week, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

RJ’s Bar and Grill — 1808 W Broadway St., 432-283-0062; Curbside and Delivery – Monday thru Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 pm.

Sam’s Truck Stop/Kitchen — 1801 Frontage Rd., 432-283-2848; Take-out – 7days/week, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Uncle’s — 400 Van Horn Dr., 432-283-0069; Take-out – 7 days/week, 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.