Obituary— Irma Ornelas

Irma Ann Sanchez Ornelas, age 70, of Valentine, Texas, passed away in El Paso, Texas on April 25, 2020.

Irma was born in Alpine, Texas on June 17, 1949, to her parents Cruz and Agapita Sanchez of Valentine.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery just south in Valentine. A Valentine Sacred Heart Catholic Church graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Paul Madanu serving as Funeral Celebrant. Due to current restrictions, COVID-19 Social Distancing guidelines will be recognized. A memorial mass will be held at a future time.

Those serving as pallbearers for Irma are Ricky Sanchez, Arturo Gutierrez, Sr., Arturo Gutierrez, Jr., Ernesto Pantoja and Caleb Gillard.

She had three children Ricky Sanchez, Ismelda Ann Ornelas, and Vanessa Ornelas. She was married to the late Ramon M. Ornelas. Irma was a life-long resident of Valentine, where she spent most of her life as a homemaker.

She loved attending celebrations, hearing music, her orange lipstick, and anything that sparkled in gold. A dedicated and wonderful mother and grandmother, was Irma’s life work. Irma will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cruz and Agapita Sanchez.

Her surviving relatives include her son, Ricky Sanchez of El Paso, Texas, her two daughters, Ismelda Ann Ornelas and Vanessa Ornelas of Valentine, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Victor Sanchez of El Paso, Texas and her sister, Velma S. Gonzales of St. Louis, Missouri. She was also blessed with her three grandsons: Arturo, Alejandro, and Alonzo Gutierrez and several nieces and nephews.

The Ornelas family has entrusted services to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com