Faith— 04/30/2020

“UNQUESTIONABLE”

By Donald Parker

Society today is in a season of so many unanswered questions. However, there are things that are certain. They are the “unquestionable” – “indisputable” – “undeniable” attributes of God. One “unquestionable” attribute of God is that He is unchanging. Malachi 3:6, “For I, the Lord, do not change.” People change, but God is consistent and faithful. Hebrews 13:8 “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

There’s something else you need to know about God; He loves you, it’s unquestionable, it’s indisputable and undeniable. The Bible is very clear about how God feels about you, it’s unquestionable. God continues to pursue us and chase after us no matter what we’ve done; because He desires to have a personal relationship with us. He loves you and that is never going to change regardless of what you have done in the past.

Romans 5:6-10 says, “For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. (7) For one will hardly die for a righteous man; though perhaps for the good man someone would dare even to die. (8) But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (9) Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him. (10) For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.”

It’s very clear here; God’s love for you is unquestionable. Knowing that we couldn’t do anything for ourselves, Jesus Christ died on the Cross to pay the penalty for our sin. Jesus didn’t just die for nice/good people. He gave His sinless life for everyone sins, including yours. That my friend is unconditional love – That my friend is amazing grace – That my friend is how much God loves you – its unquestionable love!

Something else that’s unquestionable is how God feels about sin. A lot of people think that God has changed His mind about certain things; He hasn’t and He never will. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” He hates sin, it’s unquestionable. He can’t stand sin; it breaks His heart and angers Him. It doesn’t matter how you try to justify it in your mind – or that it doesn’t bother you – or that the world says its ok now because times have changed. How God feels about sin is unquestionable! He hates sin and He will never change His mind about it.

Genesis 6:5-6 says, “Then the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. (6) The Lord was sorry that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart.”

Our sin grieves God’s heart because it goes against His very nature. God will always judge sin. He can not and will not simply ignore it. Don’t waste your time waiting for God to change His mind about sin. Sin is what caused the relationship between God and all humanity to be broken. How God feels about sin has not and will not ever change; it is unquestionable!

But here’s the good news; there is hope! God has provided a way to bridge the gap between us and Himself caused by our sin. He has provided a way for salvation and how God grants salvation is unquestionable and indisputable.

1 John 5:11-12, “This is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. (12) Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.” You only have two options.

You either have the Son and have life; meaning you have a relationship with Jesus Christ who Himself is life. Or, you don’t have the Son, and you don’t have life; but instead eternal punishment. Your options are unquestionable, and there are only two.

John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” There is only one way to the Father in Heaven; it’s through a personal relationship with Jesus. It’s the only way to heaven; it’s unquestionable – indisputable – and undeniable! You can’t be good enough to get yourself into heaven. You can’t buy your way into heaven. He’s not going to change His mind. God’s plan for salvation is unquestionable; it’s only by you putting your trust and faith in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

To know more about having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, please contact me, or join us at FBC of Van Horn, A Place to belong!