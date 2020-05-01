Trustees extend superintendent’s contract to 2023

Commencement Exercises up in the air

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on April 27, 2020. In keeping with the mandates from the state and federal government concerning social distancing, the Board met through video-conferencing.

The Board unanimously approved the Superintendent Contract renewing Ken Baugh’s term to June 30, 2023. Baugh requested that the Board leave his salary the same acknowledging that we “don’t know what to expect” during these trying times, noting that he is “trying to be a little conservative.” Baugh stated that he has plans in place for at least the next four years with CCAISD, noting that many of the programs are falling into place. The Board also approved contracts for Professional contracted staff for the 2020-2021 school year. Board member Eddie Seyffert reported that the five-page narrative for the Superintendent of the Year nomination has been completed and is ready for submission, with Superintendent Baugh as a nominee.

Principal Charles Gonzalez gave his report to the Board remarking that the building “has no soul, and has no life” without the presence of the staff and students. However, Gonzalez noted in a jokingly manner that he had no disciplinary actions to report. Gonzalez further reported that the radios have been installed, and that they were “awesome,” allowing communication between the school and the vehicles on the road. Gonzalez concluded with noting that everyone had a blast with the parade for the VHHS Class of 2020 Seniors.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell noted that he “misses the kids a lot” and is looking forward to getting back with the students. He noted that 7 on 7 football has been cancelled, and the fate of the summer volleyball is uncertain.

Supt. Ken Baugh reported that the staff and board will be treated to a grab and go grilled luncheon provided by Baugh, Charles Gonzalez and Marcial Gonzalez on Wednesday. Baugh then gave a COVID-19 update noting that there will not be a sports banquet or prom this year. He reported that he is watching the updates put out by the State and TEA hoping that there will be some way CCAISD can accommodate graduation activities noting that virtual ceremonies are a possibility. Sondra McCoy reported that three seniors will be graduating with associates degrees.

Baugh then reported on the construction activities stating that the campus construction is 99% complete. He further reported that the athletic complex could be done in as little as three weeks. Hellas will be providing quotes to extend and connect the walking paths in the complex. The next projects will be the parking lots and playground canopies.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

*Approved Second Quarter Investment Report

*Approved 2020-2021 Contract for General Counsel/Legal Services

*Held a short executive session

*Approved the consent agenda.

*Set the next meeting for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.