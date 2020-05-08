Culberson County Airport to receive $20K in Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Culberson County Airport was awarded a federal grant of $20,000 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. You can read more about this grant here.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Van Horn who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”

