Obituary— Antonio G. Vidana

Antonio G. Vidaña was born in El Paso, Texas on March 24, 1928, to Manuel and Juliana Vidaña. He passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas at 92 years of age. He retired with over 30 plus years of service at Gifford Hill Rock Crusher.

We find solace that he will be joined with his sons Antonio Vidaña Jr and Luis Antonio Vidaña and his mother and father Manuel and Julianna Vidaña.

He is survived by his wife Paula Vidana and his children Manuela Head, Baltazar Vidaña, Teresa (Cruz) Chacon, Maria Gomez, Victoria (Onesimo) Gonzalez, and Manuel (Pat) Torres and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Van Horn Cemetery with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Funeral Celebrant.

He was a kind, loving, generous and caring man. He would always say “I will give the shirt off my back to help anyone in need”. He was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church up until he became ill. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He found peace in planting his fruit and vegetable garden and maintaining them throughout the year. He loved being outdoors and started every morning with a cup of coffee and anything sweet.

His hobbies include taking his early morning walks, driving in his truck to go visit his friends, watching his favorite show Walker Texas Ranger, and dancing.

Despite his illness, he was very keen on his past and telling the many stories of his upbringing.

His biggest joy in life was spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and giving them life advice.

