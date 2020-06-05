Senior Graduation set for Friday after COVID-19 scare

The Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District, last week, suspended all of its activities over concerns about potential exposure to the COVID-19 (coronavirus). In a statement from CCAISD on Thursday, May 28, Superintendent Ken Baugh announced that all activities at the school building were halted until further notice.

An employee began displaying signs of possible COVID-19 infection last Wednesday and the individual was sent to El Paso to be tested. Out of an abundance of caution, the district closed the campus until test results returned.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that results the COVID-19 test came back negative.

The outdoor graduation ceremony that was scheduled to take place at Eagle Field last week will now take place on Friday, June 5.

Currently, no positive COVID-19 tests have been reported in Culberson County.

On the heels of the COVID-19 negative test result received the following entities will reopen to the public:

Town of Van Horn staff will remain isolated from the public at City Hall with foyer access from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call 432-283-2050.

Culberson County Courthouse and other offices will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. With the exception of the Clerk Office which will be closed until June 8 and close time is 4:00 p.m. Facial coverings are required in these facilities. Call Judge Carlos Urias if you have any questions at 432-283-2059.

In addition, the Nutrition Center will prepare meals for delivery and curbside pick-up beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 5. Frozen meals are available today.

CCAISD cafeteria staff will continue preparing meals for our youth in Van Horn today, Wednesday, June 3.

While the results are a welcome relief, we all need to continue to remain vigilant. Wear a mask in public, wash your hands, protect our vulnerable neighbors, and stay home if you start to experience any symptoms. Stay safe, Van Horn!