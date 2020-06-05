Coaches Corner

By Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD AD

What a year this has been. In athletics it was fun, exciting and all of a sudden cut short due to COVID-19. This was something that caught all of us by surprise and quickly turned to disappointment. Disappointment for all of the hard work that had been put in by our athletes, a spring sport season full of hope and excitement and a final season cut short for all of our Senior Class athletes. As an athletic department we felt like it was important to keep some sense of normalcy and recognize our athletes and seniors for all of their dedication and hard work throughout the year. To do this we hosted a virtual ceremony for the 2019-2020 Athletic Team Awards for Van Horn School. Each head coach was able to present the awards for their sports and talk about their season with their athletes. Van Horn High School Athletes were awarded the following honors:

Girls Basketball – MVP: Jadyn Corrales and Iris Urias. Miss Hustle: Isela Bermudez.

Boys Basketball – MVP: Jonathan Corralez and Felipe Gonzales. Mr. Hustle:Bryce Virdell. Most Improved: Jermaine Corralez.

Baseball – MVP: Jonathan Corralez. Mr. Hustle: Alexis Flores. Most Improved: Jermaine Corralez.

Softball – Miss Hustle: Giselle Hernandez and Isela Bermudez. Newcomer: Ivette Bermudez. Defensive MVP: Destiny Rivera. Offensive MVP: Amaya Garibay. Overall MVP: Jadyn Corrales. Most Improved: Micaela Flores.

Girls Tennis – MVP Daisy De La O.

Boys Golf – MVP: David Seijas. Most Outstanding: Cory Schuller.

Girls Golf – MVP: Annika Corralez. Most Outstanding: Annika Corralez.

Girls Track – MVP: Iris Urias. Most Improved: Ruby Valdez.

Boys Track – MVP: Aaron Urias. Most Improved: Bryce Virdell.

Volleyball – MVP: Jadyn Corrales and Amaya Garibay. Miss Hustle: Isela Bermudez and Iris Urias.

Cross Country – MVP: Bryce Virdell and Cheyenne Rey. The John Means Heart: Caleb Hinojos.

Football – MVP: Aaron Urias. Mr. Hustle: Jorge Dominguez. Outstanding Offensive Back: Josh Mendez. Outstanding Defensive Back: Jonathan Corralez. Outstanding Linebacker: Timothy Virdell. Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Alexis Flores. Outstanding Defensive Lineman: Corwin Schuller. Outstanding Receiver: Rudy Estrada.

Superlative, Will to Win: Jorge Dominguez and Annika Corralez.

Superlative, Mr. and Miss Eagle: Corwin Schuller and Isela Bermudez.

Superlative, Tolbert Bell Award: Jonathan Corralez and Jadyn Corrales.

And upcoming high school athletes – Junior High Outstanding Athletes: Giovanni Corralez and Victoria Gonzalez

We, as an athletic staff, would like to thank all of the parents, friends and fans that joined our virtual ceremony. The support that we receive from our Van Horn community is amazing. We are all blessed to be a part of such a great place. Eagle Pride Never Dies.