We’ve moved

By Gilda Morales, Editor

The Van Horn Advocate has a new home at 213 E. Broadway in Van Horn. The address, more commonly known as “the Chilero’s” building, was purchased by the Advocate Owner Gilda Morales when Armando Hernandez (Chilero) closed his grocery and sundries shop after more than 20 years in business.

“It was always the plan to relocate the newspaper office after Robert Morales, (the Advocates late Owner/Editor), purchased the business from Larry and Dawn Simpson in October of 2012”, said Lisa Morton, Advocate GM. Gilda Morales reached this goal in memory of her late brother, and with the hope of developing a new business model, expanding it into other areas of media service and visual arts.

Morton continued, “We will have an Open House to celebrate this milestone once social distancing guidelines allow it. In the meantime, we would like to welcome everyone that conducts business with the Advocate to drop by our new office. We have plans to take a fresh look at advertising accounts, provide round table discussions with our contributors, and promote the best work practices to keep our community newspaper alive”.

Morton and Creative Director Dan Baeza, are grateful for the opportunity to expand and improve the century-old county archive and look forward to this new chapter of The Van Horn Advocate, your weekly newspaper serving the crossroads of the Texas Mountains Trail and Scenic West Texas.