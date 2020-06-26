Obituary— Petra P. Torres

Petra P. Torres of Van Horn entered eternal life in El Paso, Texas on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at the age of 69. Petra was born on April 29, 1951 in Pilares, Mexico to Lucio Perales and Guadalupe Gutierrez.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo with Pastor Ruben Rodriguez of Seventh Day Adventist Church officiating with burial following.

Those who honored the memory of Petra by serving as pallbearers were Travis Welsh, Jay Torres, David Rodriguez, Anthony Perales, Alonso Perales, Blanca Gonzales, Cody Davis and Rebecca Rodriguez.

Petra was a devout Christian and a homemaker. She was married to the love of her life Jose Torres for 44 years.

Petra is preceded in death by her husband Jose Torres; her parents; and one sister Ramona Perales.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Petra are: her sons Moises Torres of Van Horn, Eli Torres of Van Horn, Jay Torres of Odessa and Mason Torres of Van Horn; her daughters Elizabeth Rodriguez of Big Springs and Carlota Torres of Van Horn; her brothers Jesus Perales of Roswell, New Mexico, Lucio Perales of Roswell, New Mexico, Arnulfo Perales of Roswell, New Mexico, Rumaldo Perales of Pueblo, Colorado, Miguel Perales of Roswell, New Mexico and Alexandro Perales of Roswell, New Mexico; one sister Guadalupe Perales of Roswell, New Mexico; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

