Local sales tax numbers rise

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $908.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 3.6 percent more than in August 2019.

According to state comptroller’s office, Van Horn saw a 35.73 percent increase over August 2019.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

Widespread social distancing requirements were more relaxed across the state in June than in previous months.