Obituary— Jose O. Corralez

Jose O. Corralez, of Van Horn, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Odessa Regional in Odessa, Texas. He was 70 years old.

Jose was born on February 16, 1950 in Emilio Carranza, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Rosalia and Benito Corralez. Of the 11 children born to his parents, Jose was the 5th child.

Services were held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Funeral Celebrant. Jose was laid to rest in the Van Horn Cemetery next to his Mother and Father.

Those serving as pallbearers were Reynaldo Marquez, Enrique Corralez, Elias Quintana, Dominic Navarette, Luis Corralez, Joseph Corrales, Edward Quintana, Jr. and Manuel “BB” Corralez. Those selected as honorary pallbearers are Lorenzo Valdez, Diego Corralez, Lupe Valdez, Carl Marshall, Jose Carlos Violeta, Ryan Corralez and Austin Corralez.

Jose was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many. Grandpa Joe as his family and friends called him, truly lived life to the fullest through the simplest of pleasures, such as his morning routine by driving his little red truck to Tia Julia’s for his morning coffee, then to Tia Maria’s for chisme with Ubaldo, then stopping by Carlos’ to chit chat, calling his sisters, talking with his brothers, debating if the sky is blue. On pay day, we all knew where we could find him at the Chevron spending hours on machines just to win tickets for his diet cokes, tobacco and gas.

Jose enjoyed seeing his grandchildren grow and family come together especially on Sundays for Dallas Cowboy Football. He was strong minded, hardworking and cared deeply about his family and friends.

Preceding Jose in death are his parents Rosalia and Benito Corralez.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Grandpa Joe are his three sons Brian Corralez of Odessa, Texas, Jacob Corralez of Odessa, Texas, and Dion Corralez and wife Mary Lou of Van Horn, Texas, his daughter Abigail Corralez and her husband Saul Ornelas, his five brothers Cuco Corrales, Mingo Corralez, Manuel Corralez, Alvaro Corralez and Benito Corralez, Jr., his five sisters Julia Quintana, Maria Loya, Linda Arnold, Vargie Navarette and Choloe Corralez, his nine grandchildren Rosalia, Jose Carlos, Ciara, Ryan, Ashley, Briana, Brittney, Diego and Austin, one great grandchild Jamir, as well as all of his beloved nieces and nephews and all of his friends.

