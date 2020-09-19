Obituary— Manuel V. Lopez

Manuel V. Lopez of Van Horn, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on Friday, September 11, 2020, he was 82 years old.

Manuel was born on July 6, 1938 in Coyame, Chihuahua, Mexico to Tomas Lopez and Dolores (Venegas) Lopez. Manuel later married Ines Ornelas.

Services for Manuel will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo with Father Frank Hernandez serving as Funeral Celebrant with musical accompaniment by Rick Ruiz. Manuel will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Ines.

Those serving as pallbearers are Manuel Lopez, Adolfo Lopez, Fernando Lopez, Oscar Tarango, Velantin Lopez, Orlando Lopez, Pablo Daniel Lopez and Araceli Lopez. With Serjio Lopez serving as honorary pallbearer.

Manuel worked as a farmer and most recently for Brookshire Pecan Farm. He was a great provider and loved the profession that he chose to live. Manuel loved to go to the Sierra with his cattle, eat red enchiladas with extra onions. Manuel always looked forward to his yearly birthday parties in which his family would come together and reminisce about the past, his children and grandchildren. Manuel was well loved and was well known by those far and wide.

Those preceding Manuel in death are his parents Tomas and Dolores Lopez; his wife Ines Ornelas and his brother Panfilo Lopez.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Manuel are his sons Sigifredo Lopez of Odessa, Texas, Victor Manuel Lopez of Farwell, Texas, Jesus Lopez of Levelland, Texas, Fernando Lopez of Bula, Texas, Herminio Lopez of Herford, Texas and Eloy Lopez of Bula, Texas; daughters Berta Jaquez of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico and Maria Ornelas of Dallas, Texas; brothers Jesus Lopez of Odessa, Texas and Simon Lopez of Van Horn, Texas; his sisters Maria Ornelas of San Angelo, Texas and Angela Franco of Morton, Texas; his forty grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

Services have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com