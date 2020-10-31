Obituary— Jose Oscar Sanchez

Jose Oscar “Shorty” Sanchez passed away in Odessa, Texas, on October 20, 2020. He was 67 years of age. He was born on June 19, 1953 to Jose and Carolina Sanchez in Pecos, Texas. Shorty was a long-life resident of Van Horn, Texas. He was active in the Catholic Church. Shorty was a third-degree Knight of Columbus member. Shorty always made sure that he was available during the annual Knights of Columbus thanksgiving dinner, he was instrumental in delivering meals to the homebound. Shorty was also a Guadalupano and a Cursillista. He enjoyed life to the fullest, he loved to dance to all types of music, especially cumbias. He also enjoyed playing washers and playing pool. Shorty was also in parts of movies filmed around Van Horn. He was well known as an unofficial Uber driver in Van Horn. He was a great son, brother, brother- in-law and stepdad. He left behind a legacy and he will be missed and remembered by everyone he touched.

Shorty is survived by his step daughter Angelica “China” Urias, his brothers: Ismael Sanchez of Odessa and Carlos Sanchez of Round Rock, his sisters: Maria Elena “Nena” Carrillo of Van Horn and Anabel Ramirez of Odessa, his step grandchildren: Arturo III, Anthony, Manual and Crystal. Shorty is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Leo Carrillo Jr., Amy Sanchez, Sam Sanchez, Romie Browning, Alexis Sanchez, Mike Sanchez, Gina Maldonado, Chris Lovato, Sara Gunn, Salina Van Damen, JB Sanchez and Brook Sanchez.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Carolina Sanchez, his brothers: Hector, Edward “Lalo”, and Pilarcito Sanchez and his sister Carmen Sanchez.

A funeral mass was held at the Gazebo at the Van Horn Cemetery officiated by Father Frank Hernandez of Van Horn, Texas. The burial followed also at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers Serving were; Jonathon Pena, Armando Payan, Gilbert Sanchez, Mike Sanchez, Alex Sanchez and Leo Carrillo Jr.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com